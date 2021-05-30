JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RYAAY. HSBC lowered shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.20. Ryanair has a 1-year low of $63.85 and a 1-year high of $121.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Ryanair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,735,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Ryanair by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

