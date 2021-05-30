JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.77.

