JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider David John Macfarlane Sells 5,066 Shares

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider David John Macfarlane sold 5,066 shares of JZ Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £5,369.96 ($7,015.89).

LON JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.40.

JZ Capital Partners Company Profile

JZ Capital Partners Limited is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide an overall total return consisting of dividend yield plus stock appreciation. The Company invests in the United States and European micro-cap companies, as well as real estate properties in the United States.

