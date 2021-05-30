JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) Insider David John Macfarlane Sells 5,066 Shares

JZ Capital Partners Limited (LON:JZCP) insider David John Macfarlane sold 5,066 shares of JZ Capital Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £5,369.96 ($7,015.89).
LON JZCP opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.60) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £109.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. JZ Capital Partners Limited has a one year low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a one year high of GBX 137.77 ($1.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 25.49 and a quick ratio of 24.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 120.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.40.
JZ Capital Partners Company Profile
