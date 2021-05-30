KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAR Auction Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Guggenheim cut shares of KAR Auction Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.33.

KAR stock opened at $17.94 on Thursday. KAR Auction Services has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $20.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 897.00, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.55 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KAR Auction Services will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in KAR Auction Services by 50.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth $167,000.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

