Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.43.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

KPTI stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. The company has a market cap of $696.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.28. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.78 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.34% and a negative return on equity of 357.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,400,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

