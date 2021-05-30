Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Hits $0.15

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Katalyo has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $200,355.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Katalyo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $110.00 or 0.00307499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.67 or 0.00189162 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003919 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.56 or 0.00848604 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

