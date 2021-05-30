Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Makes New $13.56 Million Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 265,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,557,000. Altria Group accounts for 7.4% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Summit X LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 17,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Altria Group by 372.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 142,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 112,430 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.22. 7,507,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,403,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.20. The company has a market cap of $91.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

