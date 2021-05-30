Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC lowered its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.9% of Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PLNT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.77. The stock had a trading volume of 445,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,984. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of -358.05, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

