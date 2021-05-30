Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KELYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kelly Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ KELYA opened at $25.67 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kelly Services news, EVP Olivier Thirot sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $154,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,989.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 8,928 shares of company stock valued at $199,943 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 0.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at $702,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Kelly Services by 148.2% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

