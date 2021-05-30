Kenneth A. Jacobson Sells 5,360 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
AVT opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.
Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $43,151,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.
Avnet Company Profile
Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.