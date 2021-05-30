Kenneth A. Jacobson Sells 5,360 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Stock

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

AVT opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.70. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.53.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 554.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,976,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,893 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Avnet by 959.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Avnet by 801.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,073,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,608 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avnet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $43,151,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

