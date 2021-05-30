Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $7,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of BBH opened at $184.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.00. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $150.52 and a 1 year high of $197.28.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.