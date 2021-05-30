Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 25,811 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 142.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $763,474,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoetis by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS opened at $176.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $130.40 and a one year high of $178.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,068,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total transaction of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,012. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.25.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

