Kestra Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth $919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 406,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on D shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

NYSE:D opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.85 and a 12 month high of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.