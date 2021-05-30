Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JPST. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after buying an additional 537,343 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,030,000 after purchasing an additional 328,224 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,963 shares during the period. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 2,063,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 121,703 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.