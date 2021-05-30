Keybank National Association OH Buys 175 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Sun Communities by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities stock opened at $167.42 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.65 and a 52 week high of $169.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.22, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.23%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sun Communities from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.86.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 32,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.63, for a total transaction of $5,434,899.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,836,797.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,915 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

