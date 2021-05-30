Keybank National Association OH Sells 941 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 17.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $194.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of -134.86 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.93. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Insiders sold a total of 87,812 shares of company stock valued at $16,112,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

