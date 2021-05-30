KeyCorp Raises NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $775.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $700.00 to $775.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $659.83.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $649.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $596.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $550.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $404.41 billion, a PE ratio of 94.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.38. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $339.40 and a 12 month high of $651.10.

Shares of NVIDIA are scheduled to split before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, July 19th.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.38. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.08% and a net margin of 27.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 in the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,076,228,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,933,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $523,815,000. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

