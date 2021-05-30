Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.