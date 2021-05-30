Kimco Realty Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kimco Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.23. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

NYSE KIM opened at $21.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.6% in the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

