Kingswood Acquisition (NYSE:KWAC) Trading Up 0.1%

Kingswood Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:KWAC) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.99. 1,654 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 77,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,242,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kingswood Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,996,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 164.8% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 197,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 122,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kingswood Acquisition by 5.8% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 129,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Kingswood Acquisition Company Profile

