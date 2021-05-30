Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €100.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

KBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €104.42 ($122.84).

Shares of ETR:KBX opened at €102.00 ($120.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion and a PE ratio of 31.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.93. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a one year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

