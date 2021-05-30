KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $62,587.32

KUN (CURRENCY:KUN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. In the last week, KUN has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One KUN coin can currently be purchased for $31.29 or 0.00087224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a market cap of $62,587.32 and approximately $1,091.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KUN Coin Profile

KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. KUN’s official website is kun.kuna.io . KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

KUN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

