Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the April 29th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KCCFF opened at $0.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.41. Kutcho Copper has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $4.09.

Kutcho Copper Corp., a resource development company, focuses on expanding and developing the Kutcho copper-zinc-gold-silver project (Kutcho Project). Its Kutcho project consists of 1 mining lease and 55 mineral exploration claims covering an area of 24,233 hectares located in northern British Columbia.

