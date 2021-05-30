L & S Advisors Inc Buys 32,478 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

L & S Advisors Inc raised its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,478 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Steel Dynamics worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 114.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Bank of America upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.78.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $394,197.10. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 19,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $1,268,813.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,120 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,457. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.43. 1,962,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,365,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.15 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

