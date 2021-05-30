L & S Advisors Inc Invests $4.91 Million in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.70. The company had a trading volume of 809,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,036. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.94. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $116.13 and a one year high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.