L & S Advisors Inc Takes $4.60 Million Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,684 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 5,011.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $372.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.63.

Shares of MLM traded down $6.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $363.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,553. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.24 and a fifty-two week high of $383.71.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $982.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $968.53 million. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

