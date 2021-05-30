L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Colrain Capital LLC

Colrain Capital LLC reduced its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up about 3.8% of Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Colrain Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after buying an additional 1,704,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,695,000 after buying an additional 312,258 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $864,584,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,279,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,912,000 after purchasing an additional 257,454 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $218.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $221.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.22.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

