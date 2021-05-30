Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter valued at $106,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

LANC opened at $186.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.17. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $146.74 and a 52 week high of $193.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

