Larry Robbins Purchases 150,000 Shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFLY) Director Larry Robbins purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $1,663,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Butterfly Network stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.08. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Butterfly Network during the first quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Butterfly Network during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

