LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Up 47.8% in May

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the April 29th total of 690,200 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 174,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

LCII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

In other news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Also, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,545,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,763 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCII traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,276. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.48 and a twelve month high of $156.61.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.22%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

