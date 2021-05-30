Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Lear by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Lear stock opened at $193.36 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $197.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

LEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,700 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,114. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

