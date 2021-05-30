Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,514,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 327,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,133,000 after purchasing an additional 125,513 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Lemonade by 161.5% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,992,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lemonade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.57.

NYSE LMND opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.13. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $2,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 over the last three months.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

