Lethean (LTHN) Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Lethean coin can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $8,384.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lethean has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lethean alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,323.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,350.12 or 0.06653188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01859736 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.76 or 0.00489095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00181718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.93 or 0.00716041 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.11 or 0.00464591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006232 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.22 or 0.00419623 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.