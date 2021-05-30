Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 11,917 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 184.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,917 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VER. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 6,347.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 421,626 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VER opened at $47.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $49.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.14.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. VEREIT’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of VEREIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of VEREIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.22.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

