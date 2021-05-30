Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 71 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after purchasing an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total value of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $255.46 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.09.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 58.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.83.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

