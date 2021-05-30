Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,421,090,000 after buying an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.04.

FDX stock opened at $314.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $126.44 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.48.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

