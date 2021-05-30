Level Four Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,750 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.35.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 184.57% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.78.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

