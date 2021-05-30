Level Four Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 168.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.45 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average is $123.06.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.77.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $346,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,378,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

