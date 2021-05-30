LHT Market Capitalization Tops $156,038.89 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $156,038.89 and approximately $17.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009462 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00009563 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000132 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LHT Profile

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for LHT is usdx.cash. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

