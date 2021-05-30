Liberum Capital Boosts Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LON:AFX opened at GBX 1,540 ($20.12) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £630.65 million and a P/E ratio of 50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,497.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,368.18. Alpha FX Group has a 52 week low of GBX 672 ($8.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,720 ($22.47).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 8 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Alpha FX Group’s previous dividend of $5.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In related news, insider Vijay Thakrar bought 1,248 shares of Alpha FX Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

