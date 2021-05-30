Lincoln National Corp Cuts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $126,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 104,081 shares in the company, valued at $13,181,858.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

