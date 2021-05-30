Lincoln National Corp Grows Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Public Storage by 373.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.14.

NYSE PSA opened at $282.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a one year low of $183.22 and a one year high of $283.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $273.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.84.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

