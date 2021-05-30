Lincoln National Corp Increases Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CARR. Bank of America began coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

NYSE:CARR opened at $45.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $39.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.87. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $18.88 and a 1 year high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

