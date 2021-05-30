Lincoln National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $432.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $405.20. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $245.62 and a 52-week high of $449.76.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.