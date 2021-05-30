Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Head to Head Comparison

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) and Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Liquid Media Group alerts:

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Kingsoft Cloud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquid Media Group -1,852.80% -58.59% -37.52% Kingsoft Cloud -14.33% -12.59% -8.66%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Liquid Media Group and Kingsoft Cloud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquid Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kingsoft Cloud 0 0 6 0 3.00

Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus price target of $45.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15.85%. Given Kingsoft Cloud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kingsoft Cloud is more favorable than Liquid Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Liquid Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.0% of Kingsoft Cloud shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liquid Media Group and Kingsoft Cloud’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquid Media Group $40,000.00 527.12 -$4.64 million N/A N/A Kingsoft Cloud $1.01 billion 8.65 -$147.47 million ($0.90) -43.40

Liquid Media Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kingsoft Cloud.

Summary

Kingsoft Cloud beats Liquid Media Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liquid Media Group Company Profile

Liquid Media Group Ltd. operates as a media and entertainment company. The company provides video game products primarily for the casual-game consumers; and publishes video games for interactive entertainment hardware platforms. It also offers VFX and animation production, broadcasting, and other streaming services; and distributes third-party film and TV content through its digital platforms. Liquid Media Group Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others. It also provides IoTÂ-smart living solutions. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Liquid Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquid Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.