Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,545 iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USHY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Fure Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.6% during the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USHY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.24. 2,583,344 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09.

