Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

IWB stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.86. The stock had a trading volume of 529,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,339. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.66. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $163.99 and a twelve month high of $238.16.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

