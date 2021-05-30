Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC Sells 341 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000.

CMF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.55. The stock had a trading volume of 120,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,536. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.51 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $61.69 and a 1 year high of $63.20.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

