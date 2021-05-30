LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIVN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, SVP Marco Dolci sold 8,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $686,328.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of LivaNova by 1,066.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

LIVN stock opened at $83.54 on Friday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.30 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 43.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that LivaNova will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

