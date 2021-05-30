Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a drop of 45.7% from the April 29th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Lixte Biotechnology stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. Lixte Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $7.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $79,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at $3,429,000. Finally, Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $528,000. 9.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets related with serious common diseases and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

